Ally Financial Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 909,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.