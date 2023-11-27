Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

