Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,719. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

