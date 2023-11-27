Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

ATUSF stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

