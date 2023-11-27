Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Financial accounts for about 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 31,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $628.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

