AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Insider Kimberly Kelleher Sells 13,192 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 395,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

