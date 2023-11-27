Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

