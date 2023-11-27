American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

