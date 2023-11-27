American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 9.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $113,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.