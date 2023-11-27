American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,952. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.79.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

