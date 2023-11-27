American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.