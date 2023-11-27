Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.32. 435,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

