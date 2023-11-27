Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 117.6% during the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $42,391,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.99. 1,115,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,175. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

