Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) PT at GBX 2,281

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.54).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 2,955 ($36.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXIG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($404,553.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $32,365,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 2,215 ($27.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,997.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,332. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,941.75%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.