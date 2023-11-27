Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) PT at GBX 2,281

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.54).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 2,955 ($36.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($404,553.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $32,365,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

OXIG opened at GBX 2,215 ($27.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,997.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,332. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,941.75%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

