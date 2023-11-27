Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $17.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $95,660.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,502.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at $732,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,082 shares of company stock valued at $633,796 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $828.91 million, a PE ratio of 544.33 and a beta of 1.02. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. PubMatic's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

