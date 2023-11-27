Analyzing Hesai Group (HSAI) & Its Competitors

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hesai Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -211.19% -299.39% -35.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hesai Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 89 211 313 7 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.18%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its peers.

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -18.44 Hesai Group Competitors $713.22 million $15.10 million -4.60

Hesai Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hesai Group beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

