Analyzing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.12 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.76 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SPI Energy and SMA Solar Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPI Energy and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 794.19%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Summary

SPI Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

