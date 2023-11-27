Andrew Phillips Purchases 4,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,080.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Andrew Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,300.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.61 per share, with a total value of C$95,979.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

PSK stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,044. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$19.55 and a one year high of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.929666 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.73.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Further Reading

