Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

