Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.64. 705,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,669. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

