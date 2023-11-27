ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 60.99 and last traded at 61.14. Approximately 4,240,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,364,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.09.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 53.42.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,965,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,004,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.