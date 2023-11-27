Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $82,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,609. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

