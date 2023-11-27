Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Position Boosted by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Artemis Strategic Investment worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 221.0% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 1,024,216 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at $5,560,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 230,558 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,566. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

