ATB Capital Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.74.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CEU traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$3.41. 241,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,790. The firm has a market cap of C$812.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.