Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Up 6.8%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.66 and last traded at $324.66. Approximately 4,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.77. The company has a market cap of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Battat acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

