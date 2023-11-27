Avenir Corp Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,913 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 2.23% of OptimizeRx worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 44.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

