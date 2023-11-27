Avenir Corp Increases Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Atomera comprises approximately 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 1.21% of Atomera worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Atomera by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 190.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $49,147.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $49,147.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,242 shares of company stock worth $164,029. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.81. 51,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

