Avenir Corp Increases Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,179 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents comprises about 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.06% of Cytosorbents worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 51,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,789. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

