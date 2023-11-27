Avenir Corp Purchases 765 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,800. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $168.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.