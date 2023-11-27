Avenir Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,109. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average is $401.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.