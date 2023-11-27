Avenir Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 256,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $842.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.78.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

