Avenir Corp Sells 241 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avenir Corp cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 24.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 86.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock worth $204,704,311. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.77. 883,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

