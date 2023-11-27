Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avivagen Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avivagen
Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.
