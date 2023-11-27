Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director James A. Lawrence Sells 8,190 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. 571,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

