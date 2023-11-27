AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 998,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

