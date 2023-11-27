B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 25,989 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $177,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.60. 762,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,464. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

