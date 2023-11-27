B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 13,845 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503,636. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

