B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 467,552 shares.The stock last traded at $20.38 and had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $625.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.56%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

