Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.84. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,306,387 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bakkt

Bakkt Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 25.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.