Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,983 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

