Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,197 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

