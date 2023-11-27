Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.60. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1,444,427 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

