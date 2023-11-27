Bank of America Boosts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 1,300

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.26) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.93).

The Sage Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.81) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 997.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 944.81. The company has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

