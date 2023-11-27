Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.27. 8,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 59,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

