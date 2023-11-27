Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

