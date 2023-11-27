Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock remained flat at $102.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,363. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

