Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00078617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00027608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

