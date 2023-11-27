BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $580,713.14 and approximately $515,113.72 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,070.13 or 1.00010834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000812 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004042 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,028,462,174 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00003198 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $522,629.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

