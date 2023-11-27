BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,592 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 13.89. 378,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,782. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.22.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,445,675 shares in the company, valued at 151,884,107.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,551,912 shares of company stock worth $21,112,278 over the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.