BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,723,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

BLE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 143,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,846. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

